* FTSE 100 flat
* BAT suffers as smokers cut back
* Next rises to the top of the index on good sales
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 29 Britain's top share index
stayed within reach of all-time highs on Wednesday as traders
digested mixed earnings news on a busy day of corporate updates.
Weak numbers from the likes of British American Tobacco
were partly counteracted by a boost from
better-than-expected results from the likes of Next.
BAT, the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, fell 2 percent after
reporting a drop in revenue for the first quarter, hurt by the
strength of the pound against various currencies and as more
people cut back on smoking.
It was joint-biggest faller with Antofagasta after
the Chilean miner cut its annual copper production forecast as
it posted a fall in first-quarter copper output.
Miners fell 1.2 percent, the biggest sectoral
faller, and the FTSE 100 was down 1.89 points, roughly
flat in percentage terms, at 7,028.64 by 0750 GMT.
Barclays also edged lower, down 0.5 percent to 260p
as it set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to
cover potential settlements for alleged foreign exchange
manipulation, hitting profits and reflecting its struggle to put
past problems behind it.
Traders said that the update was otherwise solid, boding
well for the future.
"Today's solid update owes much to the investment banking
arm once again and has traders chatting of a share price above
300p this year," Marc Kimsey, Senior Trader at Accendo Markets,
said.
"In the near-term, provisions for another 800 million pounds
will temper enthusiasm but in doing so create buying
opportunities."
The FTSE 100 was 1.5 percent away from a record high of
7,122.74 posted on Monday.
Traders said the index was likely to pause ahead of next
week's general election, with a drop in British consumer
confidence potentially working against Prime Minister David
Cameron ahead of the vote.
However, the FTSE received support near recent peaks from a
raft of better-than-expected earnings in among the disappointing
reports.
Next, Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer,
rose 2.9 percent, to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard.
It maintained its annual profit forecast after posting
first-quarter sales slightly ahead of its own guidance and said
it would pay another special dividend.
Insurer Standard Life and London Stock Exchange
both rose around 1 percent after reporting rises in
assets under administration and revenues respectively.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)