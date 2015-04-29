* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index flat
* BAT suffers as smokers cut back
* Next rises on good sales
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 29 Britain's top share index
stayed within reach of all-time highs on Wednesday as traders
digested mixed earnings news on a busy day of corporate updates.
Weak numbers from the likes of British American Tobacco
were partly counteracted by a boost from
better-than-expected results from Next and others.
BAT, the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, fell 1.6 percent
after reporting a drop in revenue for the first quarter, hurt by
the strength of the pound against various currencies and as more
people cut back on smoking.
However, the market received support from some
better-than-expected earnings. Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, rose 2.9 percent as it
maintained its profit forecast after posting first-quarter sales
slightly ahead of its own guidance.
"We have seen some mixed results today from UK companies,
reinforcing our view that the earnings outlook for the United
Kingdom is not as strong as it is for the euro zone, where the
energy headwind is less significant and the currency tailwind is
stronger," Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global
Research, said.
Miners also came under pressure, with Antofagasta,
down 3.4 percent, leading the index lower after the Chilean
miner cut its annual copper output forecast following a fall in
first-quarter production.
Miners fell 1.7 percent, the biggest sectoral
decliner. The FTSE 100 index was little changed at around 7,027
points by 1006 GMT. The index was 1.5 percent away from a record
high of 7,122.74 posted on Monday.
Barclays also edged lower, down 0.6 percent to
259.75 pence as it set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2
billion) to cover potential settlements for alleged foreign
exchange manipulation, hitting profits and reflecting its
struggle to put past problems behind it.
Traders said that the update otherwise bodes well for the
future.
"Today's solid update owes much to the investment banking
arm once again and has traders chatting of a share price above
300p this year," Accendo Markets senior trader Marc Kimsey said.
"In the near-term, provisions for another 800 million pounds
will temper enthusiasm but in doing so create buying
opportunities."
Traders said the UK stock market was likely to pause ahead
of next week's general election, with a drop in British consumer
confidence potentially working against Prime Minister David
Cameron ahead of the vote.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)