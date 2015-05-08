* FTSE 100 rises back near record highs
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 8 Britain's stock market surged
higher on Friday after initial election results showed that
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives were set to govern
for another five years.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.6 percent to
6,995.25 points in early session trading, within touching
distance of the record high of 7,122.74 points reached last
month.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index also hit an all-time high
as the election results came through, setting the Conservatives
on track for an overall majority in the face of many analysts'
predictions of a hung parliament.
The FTSE 100 Volatility Index, which had risen on
Thursday as uncertainty about the election result had increased,
nosedived in the early minutes of trading before settling at its
lowest level since early April.
Many investors had backed the Conservatives over the
opposition, centre-left Labour Party which had set out tough new
regulations on industries such as banking, utilities, real
estate and gambling which could have hit the profits of
companies in those sectors.
Labour wanted to give the energy regulator the power to
force firms to cut prices in response to falls in wholesale
costs, as part of the party's campaign to improve living
standards.
It also wanted a new levy on online betting and to impose
market share caps in areas such as retail banking and small
business lending.
The risk of that evaporated with the strong showing of the
right-leaning Conservatives.
"Leisure, real estate and banking shares will enjoy a strong
run today, as will the utilities companies," said Securequity
sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
British bank Lloyds jumped up by 6.6 percent, while
the FTSE 350 Banking Index rose 2.9 percent to have
its best day since July 2013.
Utility Centrica advanced 6.4 percent while betting
company Ladbrokes surged 9 percent.
Real estate company Foxtons rose around 10 percent
while online property search company Zoopla also
advanced 4.7 percent.
The FTSE 100 is up by nearly 7 percent since the start of
2015, buoyed by an economic recovery in Britain and record low
interest rates, which have hit returns on bonds and cash and
driven investors to the better returns available from shares.
Some traders said that the British election result still
contained some negative risks for investors.
In Scotland, once a Labour stronghold, nationalists won
almost every seat, a result likely to stoke momentum for
Scottish independence by underscoring the political chasm that
divides voters north of the border and the rest of the United
Kingdom.
A Conservative victory also means Britain is likely to face
a historic in-out European Union referendum within two years.
However, traders said investors would be prepared to
overlook those risks for the immediate term.
"The voting class have decided they like the idea of more
cuts to the public sector and to keep David Cameron in control
of the fragile but growing economy," said InterTrader's chief
market strategist Steve Ruffley.
