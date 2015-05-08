* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 1.9 percent
* Utilities, banks rally after election results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 8 Britain's stock market surged
higher on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives unexpectedly won the general election, giving the
party another five years in power.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.9 percent to
7,017.35 points by 1104 GMT, within touching distance of the
record high of 7,122.74 points reached last month. It headed for
its biggest one-day percentage gain since early January.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 2.9 percent to set
an all-time high as the election results came through, pushing
the Conservatives towards an overall majority and overturning
poll predictions of a hung parliament.
Many investors had backed the Conservatives over the
opposition, centre-left Labour Party which had set out tough new
regulations on industries such as banking, utilities, real
estate and gambling which could have hit the profits of
companies in those sectors.
"We are seeing a relief rally in some domestically focussed
names, with utilities, real estate, transport and banks having a
pretty good day," Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy
at HSBC Bank said.
"But the political uncertainty isn't going to go away. We
have now got a referendum of Britain's EU membership on the
horizon."
The FTSE 100 Volatility Index fell 17.5 percent to
13.69, the lowest since July. Trading volumes on the FTSE 100
were 93 percent of its 90-day daily average by midday, against
55 percent for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Below were the big sectoral movers of the day:
* UTILITIES - The FTSE 350 Utilities index up
4.2 pct, the biggest one-day percentage gain in six years, on
the prospect of less regulation in the sector. The Labour party
wanted to give the energy regulator the power to force firms to
cut prices in response to falls in wholesale costs.
* Utilities Centrica, SSE, Severn Trent
and National Grid rise 2.9 to 7.4 percent.
* BANKS - British banks up 2.6 pct as elections
results remove fears of a break-up of the biggest banks and
further hikes in a tax on banks' assets. Lloyds, RBS
, Barclays are up 4.0 to 5.9 pct.
* BETTING FIRMS - Ladbrokes surges nearly 10 pct on
relief that the opposition party, which wanted a new levy on
online betting, was likely to be out of the power.
* REAL ESTATE - Property stocks up in a relief rally as
Labour's "mansion tax" proposals and "use it or lose it" policy
for developers who own land that could be used for homes had
unnerved investors. On the other hand, the Conservative Party
plans to expand a "Right to Buy" programme to allow people
living in social housing to purchase their homes at a discount.
* Housebuilder Berkeley Group, Estate agents
Savills, Country Countrywide, Foxtons
and online property search company Zoopla up 6.6 to
8.8 percent.
* ZERO-HOUR CONTRACTS - Sports Direct rises 4.4 pct.
It is a large user of zero hours contracts, seen as being under
threat by a Labour-led government.
* BUS COMPANIES - Stagecoach, Go-Ahead,
National Express and FirstGroup up 3.1 to 6.2
pct after the election results. The Labour party had planned a
regulated service, with local government setting fares and
routes.
