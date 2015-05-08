* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 2.2 percent
* Utilities, banks, housebuilders rally after election
results
* Domestically-focused FTSE mid-cap index sets record high
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 8 Britain's stock market surged
higher on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives unexpectedly won the general election, giving the
party another five years in power.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 2.2 percent to
7,038.96 points by 1344 GMT, within touching distance of the
record high of 7,122.74 points reached last month. It headed for
its biggest one-day percentage gain since early January.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 2.7 percent to set
an all-time high as the election results came through and the
Conservatives secured an overall majority, overturning poll
predictions of a hung parliament.
Many investors had backed the Conservatives over the
opposition, centre-left Labour Party which had promised tough
regulation of industries such as banking, utilities, real estate
and gambling which could have hit the profits of companies in
those sectors.
"We are seeing a relief rally in some domestically focused
names, with utilities, real estate, transport and banks having a
pretty good day," Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy
at HSBC Bank said.
"But the political uncertainty isn't going to go away. We
have now got a referendum of Britain's EU membership on the
horizon."
The FTSE 100 Volatility Index fell 21.8 percent to
12.98, the lowest since July. Trading volumes on the FTSE 100
were 128 percent of its 90-day daily average by late afternoon
trading, against 82 percent for the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index.
Below were the big sectoral movers of the day:
* UTILITIES - The FTSE 350 Utilities index rose
4.4 percent, the biggest one-day percentage gain in six years,
on the prospect of less regulation in the sector. The Labour
party wanted to give the energy regulator the power to force
firms to cut prices in response to falls in wholesale costs.
* Utilities Centrica, SSE, Severn Trent
and National Grid gained 3.2 to 6.8 percent.
* BANKS - British banks up 3.1 pct as elections
results removed fears of a break-up of the biggest banks and
further hikes in a tax on banks' assets. Lloyds, RBS
and Barclays were up 4.5 to 6.4
percent.
* REAL ESTATE - Property stocks were up in a relief rally as
Labour's "mansion tax" proposals and "use it or lose it" policy
for developers who own land that could be used for homes had
unnerved investors. On the other hand, the Conservative Party
plans to expand a "Right to Buy" programme to allow people
living in social housing to purchase their homes at a discount.
* Housebuilder Berkeley Group, Estate agents
Savills, Country Countrywide, Foxtons
and online property search company Zoopla climbed 4.8
to 11.8 percent.
* BETTING FIRMS - Ladbrokes surged nearly 10
percent, while William Hill, Betfair and
Bwin.Party rose 3.1 to 5.3 percent on relief that the
opposition party, which wanted a new levy on online betting,
lost the election.
* ZERO-HOUR CONTRACTS - Sports Direct rose 4.6
percent. It is a large user of zero hours contracts, and was
seen as being under threat in the event of a Labour-led
government.
* BUS COMPANIES - Stagecoach, Go-Ahead,
National Express and FirstGroup advanced 3.0 to
6.3 pct after the election results. The Labour party had planned
a regulated service, with local government setting fares and
routes.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Dominic Evans)