* FTSE 100 falls 1.6 pct
* Appetite for equities knocked by global bond sell-off
* Airline easyJet issues downbeat outlook
* Lloyds rises after Britain sells more shares in bank
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 12 Britain's top share index slid
lower on Tuesday, weighed down by airline easyJet as a
global bond sell-off hit markets and ensured that optimism after
a decisive British election was short-lived.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.6 percent to
6,917.48 points. The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points
last month and remains up around 5 percent since the start of
2015, having risen sharply at the end of last week after the
Conservative Party won an outright majority in the election.
EasyJet slumped 8.3 percent, the worst performer on the FTSE
100. The airline's outlook was hit by a difficult April, with
air traffic control strikes impacting profits.
Among stocks gaining ground, credit data company Experian
rose 1.1 percent after the company said it expected
stable margins, despite reporting lower profits.
Lloyds also edged up after Britain sold another 500
million pounds ($784.1 million) of shares in the bank.
Nav Banwait, chief market strategist at Thames Capital
Markets, said the longer-term outlook for the FTSE was positive,
with the market helped by signs of a British economic recovery
such as data on Tuesday that showed that industrial output grew
at its fastest rate in six months in March.
However, he added that unease in financial markets caused by
the global bond market sell off could now send the FTSE lower.
"We're anticipating a move down to 6,900 points, but we will
be looking to cautiously buy into the market here as we expect
the FTSE back up at 7,100 points in the next two weeks," he
said.
Others were more cautious due to the bond market jitters.
"I'm looking for a five to 10 percent correction over the
next month or two," said Kyri Kangellaris, director of Horizon
Stockbroking.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout)