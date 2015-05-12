* FTSE 100 ends down 1.4 pct at 6,933.80 points
* FTSE still up around 6 pct since start of 2015
* Appetite for equities knocked by global bond sell-off
* Airline easyJet slumps by nearly 10 pct
* Lloyds rises after Britain sells more shares in bank
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 12 Britain's top share index slid
lower on Tuesday, weighed down by airline easyJet as a
global bond sell-off hit markets and ensured that optimism after
a decisive British election was short-lived.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.4 percent to
6,933.80 points. The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points
last month and remains up around 6 percent since the start of
2015, having risen sharply at the end of last week after the
Conservative Party won an outright majority in the election.
Shares in easyJet slumped 9.8 percent, the worst performer
on the FTSE 100. Air traffic control strikes hit the company's
profits in April, hurting its broader outlook.
Among stocks gaining ground, credit data company Experian
rose 3.1 percent after the company forecast stable
margins, despite reporting lower profits.
Lloyds also edged up after Britain sold another 500
million pounds ($784 million) of shares in the bank.
Nav Banwait, chief market strategist at Thames Capital
Markets, said the longer-term outlook for the FTSE was positive,
with the market helped by signs of a British economic recovery
such as data on Tuesday that showed that industrial output grew
at its fastest rate in six months in March.
However, he added that unease in financial markets caused by
the bond market sell off could hit the FTSE in the near-term.
"We're anticipating a move down to 6,900 points, but we will
be looking to cautiously buy into the market here as we expect
the FTSE back up at 7,100 points in the next two weeks," he
said.
Others were more cautious due to the bond market jitters.
"I'm looking for a 5 to 10 percent correction over the next
month or two," said Horizon Stockbroking director Kyri
Kangellaris.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir
and Hugh Lawson)