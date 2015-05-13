* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 pct
* Mondi shares advances after strong profits
* Barratt up on positive outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 13 Britain's top share index rose in
early trading on Wednesday, with housebuilder Barratt
Developments, South African paper maker Mondi
and other companies gaining after encouraging updates.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at
6,982.59 points by 0801 GMT after falling 1.4 percent in the
previous session. It is up about 6 percent so far this year.
Mondi shares rose 9 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100
index, after the company said its first quarter underlying
operating profit was 29 percent above the comparable period last
year.
"Average paper selling prices holding up and comparable
sales growth across most business, both sequentially and
annually, is also welcome news at this stage of the year," Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"Its confidence in FY progress is going down well with the
investment community this early in the year when other
corporates are possibly more cautious," he added.
Barratt Developments advanced 3.4 percent after Britain's
biggest housebuilder by volume said it expected to build more
houses this year than previously forecast, thanks to strong
demand and rising sales.
Among sectoral gainers, the UK Oil and Gas index
rose 0.6 percent, tracking a rise in crude oil
prices supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall
for a second straight week.
But gains were capped by some weaker stocks. Compass Group
fell 2.2 percent after the world's biggest catering firm
said it remained cautious over the economic environment in some
emerging markets. It, however, reaffirmed its full-year
expectations.
"No news with regards to a new share buy-back scheme looks
to be generating some early disappointment," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
"Furthermore, challenges for its emerging markets business
continue to be navigated, with some increased economic
uncertainty and the impact of lower commodity prices on Offshore
& Remote client operations providing some drag on performance."
Admiral Group fell 1.2 percent after the insurer
said that Henry Engelhardt had decided to step down from his
role as chief executive in one year's time and he would be
replaced by co-founder and current Admiral chief operating
officer David Stevens.
