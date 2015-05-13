* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.6 pct
* BoE report backs expectations of 2016 rate hike
* Mondi shares advance after strong profits
* Barratt up on positive outlook
(Adds BoE, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash and Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, May 13 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday after the Bank of England said it will only start to
raise interest rates in about a year's time, confirming market
expectations.
The BoE cut its growth forecasts for British economic growth
over the next three years, which hit sterling but gave equities
a lift, with investors betting on the low interest rate
environment that has sent the FTSE 100 index to record highs
this year.
"It has really pushed back the prospect for interest rate
increases," Brewin Dolphin head of research, Guy Foster, said.
"Effectively they are saying interest rates probably aren't
rising in 2015 which seems a very bold call given the pickup in
wage data reported an hour earlier, but I think that is what is
pushing the market at the moment."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent at
6,977.31 points by 1011 GMT after falling 1.4 percent in the
previous session. It is up about 6 percent so far this year.
Mondi shares rose more than 10 percent, to be the top FTSE
100 gainer, after the company said first quarter underlying
operating profit was 29 percent above the comparable 2014
period.
"Average paper selling prices holding up and comparable
sales growth across most business, both sequentially and
annually, is also welcome news at this stage of the year,"
Accendo Markets' head of research, Mike van Dulken, said.
"Its confidence in FY progress is going down well with the
investment community this early in the year when other
corporates are possibly more cautious," he said.
Barratt Developments advanced 4 percent after Britain's
biggest housebuilder by volume said it expected to build more
houses this year than previously forecast, thanks to strong
demand and rising sales.
Among sectoral gainers, the UK Oil and Gas index
rose 0.4 percent, tracking a rise in crude oil
prices supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall
for a second straight week.
Not all trading updates were positive. Compass Group
fell 2.9 percent after the world's No. 1 catering firm said it
remained cautious over the economic environment in some emerging
markets. However, it reaffirmed its full-year expectations.
"No news with regards to a new share buy-back scheme looks
to be generating some early disappointment," Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers equity analyst, Keith Bowman, said.
"Furthermore, challenges for its emerging markets business
continue to be navigated, with some increased economic
uncertainty and the impact of lower commodity prices on Offshore
& Remote client operations providing some drag on performance."
Admiral Group fell 1.6 percent after the insurer
said that Henry Engelhardt had decided to step down from his
role as chief executive in one year's time and he would be
replaced by co-founder and Admiral chief operating officer David
Stevens.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)