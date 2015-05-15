* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent
* U.S. economic data hurts sentiment
* ITV rises on positive broker comments
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 15 Britain's top share index slipped
in late trading on Friday, with energy and mining sectors
falling the most on U.S. growth concerns and after prices of key
commodities dropped.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve's survey said economists cut
their forecasts for U.S. growth in the second quarter, U.S. data
showing industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in
April and consumer sentiment dropped more than expected this
month, darkening the mood.
"The market believes that there is more to worry about given
that recent U.S. data is continuing to miss expectations. Growth
concerns are particularly hurting cyclical sectors such as
energy and mining," James Butterfill, global equity strategist
at Coutts, said.
The UK mining index fell 1.2 percent, the top
sectoral decliner, as prices of copper and most other
industrial metals fell on a firmer dollar. Shares in Anglo
American, Glencore and Fresnillo were
down 0.7 to 1.9 percent.
The oil and gas index fell 1 percent after
crude oil prices fell 1.5 percent on reports that a
growing supply glut was boosting inventories worldwide.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3
percent at 6,953.55 points by 1454 GMT after rising to 7,009.41
in early trading. It has fallen 1.3 percent so far this week.
SABMiller, up 0.6 percent, outperformed the market
after saying it would acquire British craft beer firm Meantime
Brewing Company, giving the maker of big name brands such as
Peroni and Grolsh exposure to the fastest-growing part of the
British beer market.
"The variety of styles added to SAB's extensive local and
heritage beer menu should serve it well, while its experience
will help with Meantime's strategic goal of making beer
attractive to a wider clientele," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said.
"While acting as a predator today, SAB remains prey in terms
of sector consolidation which is keeping the shares close to
all-time highs."
Among other sharp movers, ITV rose 1.7 percent, with
JP Morgan, Barclays and Bernstein all raising their target
prices for the stocks.
"We continue to see ITV as a well-managed company that
executes their business plan very well," analysts at Barclays
said in a note.
