* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.2 pct lower
* U.S. economic data hurts sentiment
* ITV rises on positive broker comments
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 15 Britain's top share index slipped
on Friday, with energy and mining sectors falling the most on
U.S. economic growth concerns and after prices of key
commodities dropped.
U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth straight month
in April while a sharp drop in American consumer sentiment in
early May also darkened the mood.
"The market believes that there is more to worry about given
that recent U.S. data is continuing to miss expectations. Growth
concerns are particularly hurting cyclical sectors such as
energy and mining," said James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts.
The British mining index fell 1.2 percent, the
top sectoral decliner, as prices of copper and most
other industrial metals fell on a firmer dollar. Shares in Anglo
American, Glencore and Fresnillo were
down 1.2 to 1.8 percent.
The oil and gas index fell 1.1 percent after
crude oil prices dropped on reports that a growing
supply glut was boosting inventories worldwide.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent
weaker at 6,960.49 points after rising to 7,009.41 in early
trading. It was down 1.2 percent over the week.
SABMiller, up 0.7 percent, outperformed the market
after saying it would acquire British craft beer firm Meantime
Brewing Company, giving the maker of big name brands such as
Peroni and Grolsh exposure to the fastest-growing part of the
British beer market.
"The variety of styles added to SAB's extensive local and
heritage beer menu should serve it well, while its experience
will help with Meantime's strategic goal of making beer
attractive to a wider clientele," said Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets.
"While acting as a predator today, SAB remains prey in terms
of sector consolidation, which is keeping the shares close to
all-time highs."
Among other sharp movers, ITV rose 1.8 percent, with
JP Morgan, Barclays and Bernstein all raising their target
prices for shares in the British broadcaster.
"We continue to see ITV as a well-managed company that
executes their business plan very well," analysts at Barclays
said in a note.
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Crispian Balmer)