* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Banks fall after Spanish local polls
* Oil and gas shares drop as Brent dips
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 26 Britain's top equity index fell
on Tuesday, with banking stocks coming under pressure after
regional election results in Spain put euro zone financials on
the back foot, and energy shares tracking weaker crude oil
prices.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party
suffered heavy losses in weekend local elections, throwing his
re-election later this year into doubt and opening the door for
the anti-austerity Podemos.
British banks with the most exposure to the euro zone, such
as Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Lloyds
were down around 1 percent.
However, Asia-exposed banks outperformed, with Standard
Chartered trading flat and HSBC up 0.3
percent. The UK banking index dropped 0.4 percent.
"The news from Spain indicates that politically the country
could be going in the same way as Greece. It does have
implications for banks exposed to the euro zone. It's not good
news for UK lenders like Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland,"
David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
7,017.63 points by 1105 GMT on the first session after a long
weekend extended by Monday's public holiday.
Traders also cited concerns over Greek debt as keeping
markets on edge. Greece intends to make good on its debt
obligations but needs aid urgently to be able to do so, the
government said on Monday.
Oil and gas shares also weighed, with Royal Dutch Shell
and BG Group down 1.2 percent and 1.0 percent
respectively after oil prices fell due to a stronger dollar and
on the possibility that U.S. shale oil producers could increase
drilling activity.
The UK energy index, down 1.1 percent, also
came under pressure due to a campaign for funds to divest
holdings in energy companies.
Among sharp gainers, Royal Mail hit a one-year high
and was up 2.8 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the
stock to "hold" from "sell".
Low-cost airline easyJet rose 0.5 percent after a
profit surge at rival Ryanair. Ryanair shares rose 6.2
percent.
Ryanair's profits rose 66 percent in the year to March as
passenger numbers grew almost three times the targeted level on
improved service and lower fares, with a more modest 10 percent
profit growth forecast for this financial year.
The results point to a brighter outlook for the sector, as
easyJet's shares dropped 8.5 percent after reporting difficult
trading earlier this month.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)