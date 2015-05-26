* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 1.2 pct lower
* Energy, mining, banking shares fall sharply
* Ryanair shares gain on profit jump
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 26 Britain's top share index hit a
two-week closing low on Tuesday, with banks slipping after
Spanish regional election results put euro zone financials on
the back foot, while falling oil and metals prices hit commodity
stocks.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party
suffered heavy losses in local elections on Sunday, throwing his
re-election later this year into doubt and opening the door for
the anti-austerity Podemos party.
British banks with the most exposure to the euro zone, such
as Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Lloyds
fell by 1.3 to 2.8 percent.
The UK banking index dropped 1.1 percent, but
Asia-exposed banks suffered less, with Standard Chartered
down 0.8 percent and HSBC losing 0.6 percent.
"The news from Spain indicates that politically the country
could be going in the same way as Greece. It does have
implications for banks exposed to the euro zone. It's not good
news for UK lenders like Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland,"
David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
Oil and gas shares dropped sharply, with Royal Dutch Shell
and BG Group both down 2 percent after oil
prices fell due to a stronger dollar and on the possibility that
U.S. shale oil producers could increase drilling activity.
The UK energy index, down 1.9 percent, also
came under pressure due to a campaign for funds to divest
holdings in energy companies.
The mining index fell 1.6 percent after the
stronger dollar pushed down copper prices to a three-week low.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 1.2 percent to
6,948.99 points, the lowest close since May 12, on the first
session after a long weekend extended by Monday's public
holiday.
Among sharp gainers, Ryanair rose 5.1 percent after
it announced profits rose 66 percent in the year to March and
said its passenger numbers were almost three times the targeted
level on improved service and lower fares. The carrier forecast
10 percent profit growth for this financial year.
Royal Mail hit a one-year high and closed up 3.6
percent after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to "hold"
from "sell".
