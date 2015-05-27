* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
* CRH gains on report of asset purchases
* Imperial Tobacco boosted by plans to buy new brands
* IAG rises as way cleared for Aer Lingus bid
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 27 Britain's top share index bounced
back on Wednesday from a two-week low the day before as
acquisitions boosted Imperial Tobacco, cement maker CRH
and International Consolidated Airlines Group.
Imperial Tobacco rose 3.3 percent to the top of the FTSE 100
as traders welcomed acquisition plans that would
increase its market share.
Shares in CRH rose 2.6 percent on news that it was set to
buy assets from rival Holcim and Lafarge.
British Airways owner IAG was up 1.4 percent after the Irish
government cleared the way for it to bid for Aer Lingus
.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had advanced 0.6
percent to 6,992.50 points by 1344 GMT, recouping about half its
fall in the previous session.
The index is up around 6 percent since the start of 2015 but
has struggled to make headway since touching a record high last
month. The corporate takeover activity should help, said Toby
Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities.
"The fact that there is this M&A (merger and acquisitions)
activity will underpin this market," Campbell-Gray said.
Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday the government would pass
a law paving the way for a referendum on whether Britain would
remain a member of the European Union. The vote is considered a
risk for the market.
"The referendum announcement was widely expected but, its
importance should not be underestimated," said Peter Cameron,
assistant fund manager at Ecclesiastical Investment Management.
"If the polls are close as the campaigns get underway, then
the uncertainty leading up to polling day could lead to all
manner of market volatility."
Among other movers, Lloyd's of London insurers Beazley
and Hiscox rallied after JPMorgan analysts
named the pair their top picks in the sector and upgraded them
to "overweight" from "neutral".
Banknotes printer De La Rue fell 8.9 percent to a
four-month low after reporting a 22 percent drop in full-year
underlying operating profit.
