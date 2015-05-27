* FTSE 100 up 1.2 pct
* Extends gains late on hopes of Greek accord
* CRH rises on report of asset purchases
* Imperial Tobacco boosted by plans to buy new brands
* IAG gains as way cleared for Aer Lingus bid
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 27 Britain's top share index bounced
back on Wednesday from a two-week low the day before as
acquisitions boosted Imperial Tobacco, cement maker CRH
and International Consolidated Airlines Group.
The blue-chip index extended gains in late trade on the
prospect of an accord between Greece and its creditors after a
Greek government official told Reuters that a staff-level
agreement was being drawn up.
Shares in CRH rose 3.5 percent to the top of the FTSE 100
on news that it was set to buy assets from rival Holcim
and Lafarge.
Imperial Tobacco rose 3.3 percent as traders welcomed
acquisition plans that would increase its market share.
British Airways owner IAG was up 3.2 percent after the Irish
government cleared the way for it to bid for Aer Lingus
.
The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points,
recouping its fall in the previous session.
The index is up around 6 percent since the start of 2015 but
has struggled to make headway since touching a record high last
month. The corporate takeover activity should help, said Toby
Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities.
"The fact that there is this M&A (merger and acquisitions)
activity will underpin this market," he said.
Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday the government would pass
a law paving the way for a referendum on whether Britain would
remain a member of the European Union. The vote is considered a
risk for the market.
"The referendum announcement was widely expected, but its
importance should not be underestimated," said Peter Cameron,
assistant fund manager at Ecclesiastical Investment Management.
"If the polls are close as the campaigns get under way, then
the uncertainty leading up to polling day could lead to all
manner of market volatility."
Among other movers, Lloyd's of London insurers Beazley
and Hiscox rallied after JPMorgan analysts
named the pair their top picks in the sector and upgraded them
to "overweight" from "neutral".
Banknotes printer De La Rue fell 8.9 percent to a
four-month low after reporting a 22 percent drop in full-year
underlying operating profit.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)