* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes up 0.1 percent
* Sterling hits 3-week low vs USD after growth data
* Kingfisher, Sports Direct reports bolster retail
* Miners weaker as Goldman sees cartel as unlikely
(Updates closing prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 28 Britain's top share index
outperformed pan-European equities on Thursday despite
disappointment over first-quarter UK growth data, thanks to some
positive trading updates and an improving corporate earnings
outlook.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent up at
7,040.92, compared to a 0.6 percent fall on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index that took a hit from pessimism
over Greece's ongoing debt struggles.
Sterling hit a three-week low against the U.S. dollar after
data confirmed the British economy grew 0.3 percent in the first
quarter compared with the quarter before, disappointing many who
had expected a bigger gain.
But some investors said UK equities were looking more
attractive relative to the euro zone, having underperformed
around Britain's parliamentary election earlier this month.
"We continue to see value in the UK, which underperformed
other European markets in the run-up to the election," said Alan
Mudie, head of investment strategy at Societe Generale Private
Banking, citing the outlook for company earnings growth and
current valuations.
UK mining stocks fell 0.2 percent, a drag on
the commodities-heavy FTSE.
The sector is down 8 percent since May 5 as copper prices
have slid to a four-week low. Investment bank Goldman
Sachs said overnight that major iron ore miners were unlikely to
create a cartel and agree on output cuts to shore up prices.
Leading the gainers, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct rose 4.2 percent after raising
its outlook, citing lower interest charges and what it described
as a prudent depreciation policy.
Europe's biggest home retail company Kingfisher
followed, up 2.2 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter
retail profit, helped by a strong performance at Screwfix which
lifted sales at the group's British arm.
"UK wage growth has started to pick up and shopping has been
boosted by low inflation. Consumers now have more money in their
pockets to spend on general merchandise," said Edmund Shing,
global equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management.
Construction firm Ashtead was the blue-chip index's top
loser, slipping 4.6 percent after its U.S.-listed peer United
Rentals plummeted. {ID:nL5N0YJ3YA0]
In other sharp movers, product-testing company Intertek
Group fell 1.5 percent to 2,537 pence after Deutsche
Bank cut its stance to "hold" from "buy" and lowered its price
target to 2,654 pence from 2,725 pence.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison
Williams)