* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 pct
* UK Gfk Survey, Greek concerns hit sentiment
* Associated British Foods up on Goldman update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 29 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, with an unexpected drop in consumer morale in the United
Kingdom and uncertainty regarding Greece's debt situation
prompting investors to trim their trading positions.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, was quoted as saying that a Greek exit from the euro
zone was possible, according to an advance extract of an
interview in a German newspaper. However, analysts were wary of
the comments after Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung did not
include the quote in Friday's printed edition.
A Greek government spokesman said on Thursday that it
intends to reach an agreement with its lenders on a
cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, brushing off comments from euro
zone officials suggesting a deal was far from
imminent.
"There is growing uncertainty about how Greece is going to
manage its debt repayment, and with time running out, investors
are getting concerned about a possible Greek exit," Securequity
trader Jawaid Afsar said. "The British Gfk survey further
dampened investor sentiment."
A survey from market research company GfK showed optimism
about the British economic situation over the next 12 months
fell to its lowest level since January, while Britons also
become less upbeat about their personal financial prospects.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
0831 GMT. The index, however, was up about 1 percent this month,
on track for a second straight month of gains.
Shares bucking Friday's fall included Associated British
Foods, owner of British Sugar and budget fashion
retailer Primark, which gained 2.4 percent to 3,022 pence.
Traders attributed the rise to Goldman Sachs lifting its rating
on the share to "buy" from "sell" and increasing its price
target to 3,120 pence from 2,755 pence.
"Our analysis of the U.S. market suggests that Primark's
launch (due Autumn 2015) will be a success, particularly with
the millennial consumer cohort, which is large and growing, has
more value-oriented shopping habits, and prefers fast fashion to
traditional department stores," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)