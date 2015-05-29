* FTSE 100 index ends 0.8 percent lower
* End-of-month positioning sees FTSE drop in final minutes
* Weir gains as Credit Suisse boosts forecasts
* Associated British Foods up on Goldman upgrade
(Recasts, adds closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 29 Britain's top share index fell
sharply late on Friday as U.S. stocks dropped, taking the shine
off May's gains.
The FTSE 100 index had fallen 56.49 points, or 0.8
percent at 6,984.43 by the close. The majority of the decline
came in the last half hour of trade.
Traders said the volatility was caused by end-of-month
positioning heading into the weekend, with investors nervous
over developments in Greece's talks with international lenders.
Euro zone officials suggested a deal was far from imminent,
despite Greek hopes that a deal would be struck by Sunday.
"It appears that the sell-off is simply a culmination of
factors including month-end profit taking and rising concerns
over the Greek debt situation," Tony Cross, market analyst at
Trustnet Direct, said in a note.
"There had been talk of a resolution being reached over the
weekend but traders seem to be bracing themselves for
disappointment come Monday morning."
Selling on Wall Street also put pressure on the FTSE. U.S.
stocks fell after data showed the U.S. economy shrunk in the
first quarter and corporate profits declined the most in a year.
The slump left the FTSE 100 up just 0.3 percent this month.
The index has rallied 2.6 percent since lows hit on May 7,
boosted by a Conservative election victory that investors said
removed uncertainties over regulation and the economy.
However, British investors slashed their equity holdings to
near a three-year low in May, wary of being too exposed to
record-high stocks and instead opting for the relative safety of
bonds, a Reuters poll has found.
Consumer staple stocks fell, trimming 14.4 points off the
FTSE 100, with traders saying a weak consumer confidence survey
had dampened sentiment.
A survey from market research company GfK showed optimism
about the British economic situation over the next 12 months
fell to its lowest level since January. Britons also become less
upbeat about their personal financial prospects.
Leading consumer stocks such as Wm Morrison and
leisure stocks sensitive to consumer spending such as
International Consolidated Airlines Group and TUI
, fell 2.4 - 2.4 percent.
Bucking the trend, Associated British Foods, owner
of British Sugar and budget fashion retailer Primark, rose 2.6
percent to 3,028 pence.
Traders attributed the rise to Goldman Sachs lifting its
rating on the share to "buy" from "sell" and increasing its
price target to 3,120 pence from 2,755 pence.
"Our analysis of the U.S. market suggests that Primark's
launch (due in autumn 2015) will be a success," Goldman Sachs
said in a note.
Weir Group was among top gainers, up 2.4 percent
after Credit Suisse raised its target price on the stock and
maintained its "outperform" rating.
(Editing by Larry King)