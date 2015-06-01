* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* UK, China PMIs see early gains evaporate
* AstraZeneca boosted by positive product update
* Lloyds edges up as UK to launch Lloyds retail share sale
(Recasts, adds detail, quotes)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 1 Britain's top equity index
stalled after disappointing domestic and international economic
data pointed to a weak manufacturing outlook.
Britain's FTSE 100 turned negative following a
positive open, after the closely watched PMI manufacturing
survey missed expectations, even as activity in Britain edged
off of a seven-year low.
While there was strong domestic demand, the survey found
that it was largely offset by weak exports.
Concerns over global growth were heightened by data from
China which showed that export demand shrank again, prompting
companies to shed jobs and keeping alive worries about a
protracted economic slowdown.
Stocks with exposure to global growth led the UK lower, with
FTSE 350 miners down 0.9 percent, and Asia-exposed
bank Standard Chartered down 1.5 percent.
Precious metal miner Fresnillo led fallers as gold
dipped. Oil firms fell in line with a drop in Brent crude.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 6.88
points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,977.66 points at 1036 GMT, although
it remains up over 6 percent since the start of 2015.
Ashtead rose 2.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 gainer,
recovering from a drop last week after positive broker comment
from Jefferies.
Lloyds rose 1.2 percent after Britain said it would
launch a sale of shares in the bank to private retail investors
in the next 12 months, and extended a facility enabling it to
sell more shares to financial institutions.
AstraZeneca rose 0.7 percent after the company presented
positive data on its 'AZD9291' cancer treatment product.
Some traders maintained a cautious stance towards the FTSE
given lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt problems, though
most investors expect Greece to remain within the euro zone.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a
cash-for-reforms agreement.
"I think it'd a case of markets being risk off until we
reach a resolution on Greece," Mike McCudden, head of
derivatives, adding traders could remain cautious ahead of
closely watched U.S. jobs data at the end of the week.
"With all the data this week as well, there's a lot to be
nervous about."!
(Additional mreporting by Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta)