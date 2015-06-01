* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Oil and gas sector hit by oversupply concerns
* UK PMIs sees index turn negative
* Lloyds edges up as UK to launch Lloyds retail share sale
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 1 Britain's top equity index
stalled on Monday after disappointing domestic economic data
pointed to a weak manufacturing outlook, with oil and gas stocks
among the biggest fallers.
Energy stocks shaved more than 10 points off the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index, with crude oil prices weak on
expectations that OPEC production would remain high, pointing to
the potential for oversupply despite declining U.S. rig
operations.
"OPEC is unlikely to cut production in our view. Lack of
cohesion among members and the emergence of U.S. shale
production weakened its monopoly position," Lombard Odier said
in a note.
"We think prices cannot move sustainably higher given the
state of underlying fundamentals."
The engineering firm Weir Group, which does much of
its business in the oil sector, fell 3.4 percent, the index's
biggest faller.
Data after the market closed on Friday showed oil firms had
cut 13 rigs from oil fields, the biggest drop in four weeks.
An improvement in U.S. rig data has supported Weir in recent
weeks.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 30.85 points, or
0.4 percent, at 6,953.58, having turned negative after the
closely watched PMI manufacturing survey missed expectations,
even as activity in Britain edged up from a seven-year low.
While there was strong domestic demand, the survey found
that it was largely offset by weak exports.
Among gainers, Ashtead rose 2.8 percent, the top
FTSE 100 riser, after positive broker comment from Jefferies,
recovering from a drop last week.
Lloyds rose 1 percent after Britain said it would
launch a sale of shares in the bank to private retail investors
in the next 12 months and extended a facility enabling it to
sell more shares to financial institutions.
Some traders maintained a cautious stance towards the FTSE
given uncertainty over Greece's debt problems, though most
investors expect Greece to remain within the euro zone.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a
cash-for-reforms agreement. Officials denied rumours that a deal
would be announced on Monday afternoon.
"I think it'd be a case of markets being risk-off until we
reach a resolution on Greece," Mike McCudden, head of
derivatives at Interactive Investor, said. He said that traders
were also cautious ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs data at
the end of the week.
"With all the data this week as well, there's a lot to be
nervous about."
