* FTSE 100 index falls 0.5 pct
* Canadian ruling hits BAT
* Greece keeps market on edge
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, June 2 Britain's top share index touched
its lowest in more than three weeks on Tuesday, kept under
pressure by a drop in tobacco stocks following a Canadian court
ruling and lingering uncertainty about a Greek debt deal.
British American Tobacco fell 2.2 percent, the
biggest declining FTSE 100 stock, after a Canadian court
awarded more than C$15 billion ($12 billion) in damages to
smokers in class action cases. A BAT subsidiary was among three
companies that said they would appeal.
"The wider implications of the legal battle are more
significant than the billions of dollars in damages awarded to
the plaintiffs in this particular instance," Laith Khalaf,
senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"If this genie gets out of the bottle, it will set a
precedent for court cases across the globe against the tobacco
industry. The tobacco firms involved are therefore likely to
throw the kitchen sink at defending their case."
Peer Imperial Tobacco dropped 1.6 percent, pushing
the blue-chip FTSE 100 0.5 percent lower to 6,917.84 points by
1022 GMT after falling 0.4 percent on Monday. The index is up
about 5 percent this year, but has traded in a tight 350-point
range since the beginning of February.
Traders noted persistent uncertainty about the situation in
Greece, whose Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the country had
sent creditors a comprehensive and realistic package of reforms
for consideration and was calling on Europe's leaders to accept
it so a long-awaited deal can be struck.
The heads of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with
intensity in coming days as they try to clinch a deal in debt
negotiations with Athens.
"Europe is still a big unknown. It's keeping the markets on
edge, and we're playing a range, because no-one wants to commit
their money long-term when no one knows what the outcome over
Greece is," ETX Capital sales trader, Mark Priest, said.
The concern is that Greek debt default and exit from the
euro would raise fresh uncertainties about the euro zone as a
whole and damage Europe's growth prospects.
On the upside, plumbing supplies group Wolseley was
the biggest gainer, rising 2.3 percent after posting a 12.4
percent rise in quarterly revenue.
"We are pleased to see the continuation of strong revenue
growth in like-for-like trends," Guardian Stockbrokers' director
of trading Atif Latif said. "Overall we ... remain bullish on
the outlook given the margins trend continuing to remain
resilient."
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise
Ireland and David Holmes)