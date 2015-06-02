* FTSE 100 index ends 0.4 pct lower
* Merlin falls after accident at theme park
* Canadian ruling hits BAT
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 2 Britain's top share index posted
its lowest close in more than three weeks on Tuesday, with
tobacco stocks slipping after a Canadian court ruling and Merlin
Entertainments slumping after an accident at a theme
park run by the company.
Shares in Merlin fell 3.5 percent on news that four people
were seriously hurt at one of Britain's biggest theme parks, run
by the firm, when two carriages collided on a rollercoaster
ride.
Merlin was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 index,
which fell 0.4 percent to 6,928.27 points.
Tobacco shares slipped, with British American Tobacco (BAT)
dropping 2.4 percent after a Canadian court awarded
more than C$15 billion ($12 billion) in damages to smokers in
class-action cases. A BAT subsidiary was among three companies
that said they would appeal.
Peer Imperial Tobacco slid 2.9 percent.
"The wider implications of the legal battle are more
significant than the billions of dollars in damages awarded to
the plaintiffs in this particular instance," Laith Khalaf,
senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"If this genie gets out of the bottle, it will set a
precedent for court cases across the globe against the tobacco
industry. The tobacco firms involved are therefore likely to
throw the kitchen sink at defending their case."
Elsewhere trading stayed cautious. The FTSE 100 index is
still up about 5 percent this year, but has traded in a tight
350-point range since the beginning of February.
Traders noted persistent uncertainty about the situation in
Greece, whose Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the country had
sent creditors a comprehensive and realistic package of reforms
for consideration and was calling on Europe's leaders to accept
it so a long-awaited deal can be struck.
The heads of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with
intensity in coming days as they try to clinch a deal in debt
negotiations with Athens.
"Europe is still a big unknown. It's keeping the markets on
edge, and we're playing a range, because no-one wants to commit
their money long term when no one knows what the outcome over
Greece is," ETX Capital sales trader, Mark Priest, said.
The concern is that any Greek debt default and exit from the
euro would raise fresh uncertainties about the euro zone as a
whole and could damage Europe's growth prospects.
On the upside, miners tracked a recovery in key industrial
metals prices. The UK mining index rose 2.2
percent, boosted by a 1.8 to 3.2 percent rise in shares of Rio
Tinto, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton.
Anglo American jumped 4.5 percent, also after saying
its iron ore sales to India had more than tripled over the past
year.
Plumbing supplies group Wolseley rose 2 percent
after posting a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by David
Holmes and Susan Fenton)