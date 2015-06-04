* FTSE 100 closes down 1.3 pct
* Johnson Matthey drops despite increased profits
* Royal Mail hit by government share sale news
* UBS cuts its full-year target for the index
* Airline easyJet bucks trend after traffic update
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 4 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday, led lower by specialty chemicals maker Johnson Matthey
and ex-dividend stocks in a broad sell-off in equities.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of auto
catalysts, shed 5.3 percent, making it the top FTSE 100 faller.
The company posted a small rise in annual profit helped by
higher sales of catalysts in Europe, but investors worried about
an unexpectedly sharp increase in debt caused by a rise in
working capital and weaker precious metals prices, which have
hit its metals division in the last year.
"Rising car sales in Europe and tighter regulation on fuel
discharges drove profits higher, but the dreary outlook for the
metal business has put pressure on the stock," David Madden, a
market analyst at IG, said in a note.
Royal Mail fell 4.9 percent after Finance Minister
George Osborne said Britain will sell its 30 percent stake in
the postal operator.
Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 1.3 percent at
6,859.24.
"If we look across developed markets, sell-off in equities
is pretty broad. To me, it's probably more to do with monetary
policy than anything else," said James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts.
The European Central Bank's insistence on Wednesday that
there was no need to adjust monetary policy in the face of
volatility rattled financial markets. <GVD/EUR FRX/>
The sell-off on the FTSE was broad-based, with all sectors
in negative territory.
Many of the top fallers traded without the attraction of
their latest dividend payouts, with National Grid and WPP
dropping 5.1 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.
Commodity stocks were also weaker, with gold pinned near a
three-year low and further downside to metal prices seen.
UBS trimmed its full year target for the FTSE 100 to 7,200
points from 7,300, citing weak commodity stocks, even as it
raised its target price for the STOXX Europe 600.
"We see FTSE 100 earnings falling 8 percent this year (in
the main, due to the fall in commodity prices), but rebounding
10 percent in 2016," analysts at UBS said in a note.
Among the few gainers, budget airline easyJet rose
0.6 percent after reporting traffic figures that traders said
were solid.
"Shares in easyJet are outperforming blue-chip rivals after
monthly traffic statistics pointed to monthly passenger
growth... coupled with load factors up 1 to 2 percentage points
to exceed 91 percent," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
"May's passenger growth represents a bounce from a slower
April ... back to the levels last seen in Feb/March."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)