* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index steady in late trading
* Diageo surges on reported possible bid interest
* Shire dips on report of potential takeover of Actelion
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 8 Britain's top share index
steadied on Monday, with gains in Diageo on a reported
takeover interest offset by weaker firms like Shire,
which fell on another report saying it was considering an $18
billion takeover of Actelion.
Diageo, the world's largest producer of spirits, jumped 5.5
percent on reports Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and
his partners in private equity firm 3G Capital are considering a
bid for the company.
"The industry has been a hot spot of M&A activity, with
smaller brands being picked up by major names looking to boost
their appeal in niche products, but this is a deal of a
different order of magnitude," said Chris Beauchamp, senior
market analyst at IG.
"Given the amount needed to actually succeed, this bid could
either be a crowning glory for Mr Lemann or a moment of extreme
hubris. At any rate, it has certainly allowed Diageo to move
ahead of its rival SABMiller in performance terms for the year
so far."
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said
there was a feeling that for companies, growth was not easy to
find as the economy was still growing at sub-par levels. He said
the market could see some potentially bigger takeovers or
mergers to kick-start things again.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.04 percent
at 6,801.47 points by 1345 GMT, after falling to a two-month low
in the previous session. The index fell 2.6 percent last week,
its biggest weekly drop so far this year, but is still up more
than 3 percent so far this year.
Among the top fallers, Shire dropped 1.8 percent
after a Sunday Times report suggesting the pharmaceutical
company was considering a 12 billion pound ($18 billion)
takeover of Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech
firm. Actelion shares jumped 8.9 percent.
British grocers also slipped, with Morrisons down
0.4 percent after announcing price cuts on Monday. It had
announced in March 2014 that it would allocate 1 billion pounds
($1.5 billion) towards lowering prices over three years.
Like rivals Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's, Morrisons is lowering prices in a bid to
stem the flow of shoppers turning to discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
Tesco shares fell 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Catherine
Evans)