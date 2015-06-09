* Blue-chip shares in negative territory
* HSBC plan seen as evolution, not revolution
* Broker downgrade hits Anglo American and Rio Tinto
* Reed Elsevier boosted by Barclays rating upgrade
(Updates to add closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 9 Britain's top shares fell on
Tuesday as a new turnaround plan from Europe's biggest bank,
HSBC, failed to impress markets.
HSBC took the most points off the blue-chip FTSE 100
index. Its shares closed down 0.9 percent after investors and
analysts questioned whether its pledge to shed almost 50,000
jobs would be enough to lift earnings. JPMorgan analysts called
the plan "evolution, not revolution."
Mining stocks Anglo American and Rio Tinto
also took a hit from a broker downgrade. Global markets overall
were hit by increasing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates sooner than many have so far been
expecting, potentially putting an end to years of easy money.
"We have seen a little bit of a pullback ... There is a fair
amount of volatility in the market," said London Capital Group
analyst Brenda Kelly.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,753.80
points. The index is up about 3 percent year-to-date, but has
underperformed pan-European shares, which are up 11 percent over
the same period.
Economic data brought some good news, with the UK's trade
deficit falling to its lowest in over a year in April. Sterling
hit a one-month low versus the euro, while the UK received the
strongest demand in more than five years at an auction of
index-linked government bonds.
Shares of Sky underperformed after rival BT
stepped up competitive pressure with a new free offer to
customers for Champions League European soccer matches. Sky
shares fell 1.1 percent, while BT Group was up 0.4 percent.
With HSBC launching drastic restructuring plans, investors
said domestic rivals such as Lloyds looked better bets
in terms of near-term growth.
"Whilst HSBC has now provided a much clearer picture of its
business structure going forward, if you want a growth stock in
the banking sector, HSBC may not be the one for you," said
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
Media group Reed Elsevier rose 1.4 percent, lifted
by a rating upgrade from Barclays.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Janet Lawrence)