* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent, though still close to 3-month
lows
* Sainsbury update lifts heavily shorted supermarkets
* Standard Chartered rises on tax change hopes
* Weir falls after warning of tough market conditions
(Adds quotes, details)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 10 Britain's main equity index
edged up from three-month lows on Wednesday, propped up by
advances in banking group Standard Chartered and
supermarket group Sainsbury.
Shares in Sainsbury were up 4.6 percent, even though the
firm reported a sixth straight quarter of declining underlying
sales.
However, some analysts said the company had performed ahead
of market expectations, with extensive "short" positions in
supermarket stocks indicating that much of the market was
positioned for disappointing numbers.
"Despite the difficult market conditions, management is
confident that it is making good progress with its strategy,"
Brewin Dolphin equity analyst Nicla Di Palma said in a note.
"Even at these levels, Sainsbury's profitability will be
significantly better than its listed peers ... we continue to
believe that Sainsbury is the best placed amongst the three
listed supermarkets."
Sainsbury's rise also pulled up the shares of rivals such as
Tesco and Morrison. Negative bets against
British supermarket stocks are at record highs, according to the
financial information firm Markit, and stocks can be squeezed
upwards when these positions are closed.
Standard Chartered rose 4 percent, with traders
citing the possibility that British Finance Minister George
Osborne might change a levy on the British banking industry at a
speech later on Wednesday as supporting the stock.
Any move to re-focus the levy back onto the UK balance
sheets of global banks would benefit Standard Chartered, as the
vastly greater share of Standard Chartered's business is
conducted outside Britain, traders said.
"Stan Chart has guided to a $540 million levy this year (340
million pounds), so changing the levy to UK-only balance sheets
would be very beneficial for Stan Chart," said Mike Trippitt,
director of banks equity research at Numis Securities.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 26.22 points, or
0.4 percent, to 6,780.02 points at 1011 GMT, bouncing from its
lowest close since mid-March and more than 5 percent below a
record high of 7,122.74 points hit in April.
Engineer Weir Group was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock
in percentage terms, dropping 2.9 percent after warning of tough
conditions for its unit dealing with the oil and gas sector.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)