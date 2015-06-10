* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent, though still near three-month
lows
* Sainsbury update lifts heavily shorted supermarkets
* Standard Chartered rises on tax change hopes
* Weir falls after warning of tough market conditions
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 10 Britain's main equity index
edged up from three-month lows on Wednesday, led by advances in
banking group Standard Chartered and supermarket chain
Sainsbury.
Standard Chartered rose 5.9 percent, with traders
citing the possibility that British finance minister George
Osborne might announce changes in a tax on the British banking
industry when he speaks later on Wednesday.
Any move to re-focus the tax on the UK balance sheets of
global banks would benefit Standard Chartered, since the bulk of
its business is conducted outside Britain, traders said.
"Stan Chart has guided to a $540 million levy this year (340
million pounds), so changing the levy to UK-only balance sheets
would be very beneficial for Stan Chart," said Mike Trippitt,
director of banks equity research at Numis Securities.
Traders were also encouraged by new Chief Executive Bill
Winters, who told staff on his first day in the office the bank
must strengthen its finances and simplify operations to boost
returns.
Sainsbury shares rose 4.8 percent. The company reported a
sixth straight quarter of declining underlying sales, but some
analysts said the company had beat expectations.
"Short" positions in supermarket stocks indicated much of the
market was positioned for disappointing numbers.
"Even at these levels, Sainsbury's profitability will be
significantly better than its listed peers ... we continue to
believe that Sainsbury is the best placed amongst the three
listed supermarkets," Brewin Dolphin equity analyst Nicla Di
Palma said in a note.
Sainsbury's rise also pulled up the shares of rivals such as
Tesco and Morrison. Negative bets against
British supermarket stocks are at record highs, according to the
financial information firm Markit, and stocks can be squeezed
upwards when these positions are closed.
The FTSE 100 index rose 28.61 points, or 0.4
percent, to 6,782.41 points at 1324 GMT, recovering from its
lowest close since mid-March and more than 5 percent below a
record high of 7,122.74 points hit in April.
Engineer Weir Group was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock
in percentage terms, dropping 2.1 percent after warning of tough
conditions for its unit dealing with the oil and gas sector.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Larry King)