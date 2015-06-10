* FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent
* Standard Chartered rises on tax change hopes
* Sainsbury update reprieves heavily shorted supermarkets
* Weir falls after warning of tough market conditions
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 10 Britain's main equity index
rallied from three-month lows on Wednesday, led by advances in
banking group Standard Chartered and supermarket chain
Sainsbury.
Standard Chartered rose 5.8 percent, with traders
citing the possibility that British finance minister George
Osborne might announce changes in a tax on the British banking
industry when he speaks later on Wednesday.
Any move to re-focus the tax on the UK balance sheets of
global banks would benefit Standard Chartered, since the bulk of
its business is conducted outside Britain, traders said.
"Stan Chart has guided to a $540 million levy this year (340
million pounds), so changing the levy to UK-only balance sheets
would be very beneficial," said Mike Trippitt, director of banks
equity research at Numis Securities.
Traders were also encouraged by new Chief Executive Bill
Winters, who told staff on his first day the bank must
strengthen its finances and simplify operations to boost
returns.
Sainsbury shares rose 4.5 percent. The company reported a
sixth straight quarter of declining underlying sales, but some
analysts said the company had beat expectations.
"Short" positions in supermarket stocks indicated much of the
market was positioned for disappointing numbers.
"Even at these levels, Sainsbury's profitability will be
significantly better than its listed peers ... we continue to
believe that Sainsbury is the best placed amongst the three
listed supermarkets," Brewin Dolphin equity analyst Nicla Di
Palma said in a note.
Sainsbury's rise pulled up the shares of rivals such as
Tesco and Morrison. Negative bets against
British supermarket stocks are at record highs, according to the
financial information firm Markit, and stocks can be squeezed
upwards when these positions are closed.
The FTSE 100 index ended up 76.47 points, or 1.1
percent higher, at 6,782.41 points, recovering from its lowest
close since mid-March and extending gains in late trade, as Wall
Street rallied and European shares firmed on optimism that
Greece could reach a deal with its creditors.
Engineer Weir Group was one of only 4 stocks to end in
negative territory, dropping 0.4 percent after warning of tough
conditions for its unit dealing with the oil and gas sector.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Larry
King/Ruth Pitchford)