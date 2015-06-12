* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent

* Energy, mining shares down on weaker commodities

* Greek debt jitters hurting market sentiment

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 12 Britain's top share index fell on Friday as concerns that Greece may be heading towards a default weighed on sentiment and lower oil and metals prices hit mining and energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,819.93 points by 0741 GMT after gaining in the previous two sessions, with the mining and energy sub-indexes down 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Oil prices dipped on Friday after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further if needed, potentially adding to oversupply, while metals prices dropped on worries that the economy of top consumer China may be slowing.

Greece's stalled debt talks dominated trading, however, after the International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in on Thursday by announcing its delegation had left the negotiations in Brussels because of differences with Athens.

"Greece is the core concern this morning," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.

"Whilst investors have had plenty of time to reduce their direct exposure to Greece, any exit of the country from the euro zone will generate questions over the resolve and future of the European Union."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that the talks between Greece and its creditors will restart, but that it was up to Greece to make the next move.

Athens needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF. That could trigger capital controls and possibly push Greece out of the euro zone.

Among sharp movers, Bwin.Party fell 10 percent after saying two of its shareholders had decided to place up to 50 million shares in the online gambling firm.

Petra Diamonds fell 9 percent after forecasting full-year revenue below market expectations.

The miner, which has four producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, had warned in April that full-year results would be below market consensus due to variability in grade and production mix. (Editing by Catherine Evans)