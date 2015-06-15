* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.5 pct
* Greek debt jitters hurt sentiment
* easyJet slips after RBC downgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 15 Britain's top share index
slipped to trade near a three-month low on Monday, in line with
a broad sell-off in European equities, after Greece failed again
to reach a deal with its creditors and moved closer to
defaulting on its debts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at
6,747.90 points by 0749 GMT, extending the previous session's
losses of 0.9 percent. It has lost 5 percent in two weeks, also
on the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin a
cycle of rate hikes from as early as September.
Financial stocks were among the top decliners, with the UK
banking index falling 0.6 percent.
Julia Kloeckner, a senior official in German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, said Greece
was gambling too far and the patience of its creditors was
running out.
"Are we approaching the end-game? It looks highly likely
this time around. Greece has been a handy reason to clear out of
stocks over the past few weeks, with Fed-related jumpiness also
playing its part," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors
broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting
their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt
default that threatens its future in the euro.
European Union officials blamed the collapse on Athens,
saying it had failed to offer anything new to secure the funding
it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.
Among individual sharp movers, easyJet fell 2.6
percent, the top decliner in the FTSE 100 index, after RBC cut
its stance on the stock to "underperform" from "outperform",
"Our positive outlook for easyJet's summer has proved
incorrect ... As summer is key, we see few positive catalysts
until mid-2016 while easyJet faces a winter squeeze," RBC
analysts said in a note.
Dragon Oil rose 8 percent after the
Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer said it had agreed improved
takeover terms with Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), which
increased its offer to buy out the minority shareholders. Dragon
Oil said ENOC had increased its offer to 750 pence in cash per
share, valuing the business at around 3.7 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)