* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.8 pct
* Greek debt jitters hurt sentiment
* easyJet slips after RBC downgrade, MERS worries
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 15 Britain's top share index
slipped to trade at three-month lows on Monday, in line with a
broad sell-off in European equities, after Greece failed again
to reach a deal with its creditors and moved closer to
defaulting on its debts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at
6,729.77 points by 1457 GMT, extending the previous session's
losses of 0.9 percent.
It has lost some 5 percent in two weeks, also on the
prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin a cycle of
rate hikes from as early as September, but is still up 2.5
percent for the year.
Julia Kloeckner, a senior official in German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, said Greece
was gambling too far and the patience of its creditors was
running out.
"Are we approaching the end-game? It looks highly likely
this time around. Greece has been a handy reason to clear out of
stocks over the past few weeks, with Fed-related jumpiness also
playing its part," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors
broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting
their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt
default that threatens its future in the euro.
European Union officials blamed the collapse on Athens,
saying it had failed to offer anything new to secure the funding
it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.
Among individual sharp movers, easyJet fell 1.7
percent after RBC cut its stance on the stock to "underperform"
from "outperform".
"Our positive outlook for easyJet's summer has proved
incorrect ... As summer is key, we see few positive catalysts
until mid-2016 while easyJet faces a winter squeeze," RBC
analysts said in a note.
Also denting the sentiment around the budget airline and its
peers were reports of new cases of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS), which could sap enthusiasm for travel. South
Korea's Health Ministry reported five new cases of MERS on
Monday, taking the total to 150.
Also among the top decliners, Standard Chartered
dropped 2.5 percent after Jefferies cut its target price to 656
pence from 722 pence.
Outside the blue chips, Dragon Oil rose 8.5 percent
after the Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer said it had agreed
improved takeover terms with Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC),
which increased its offer to buy out the minority shareholders.
Dragon Oil said ENOC had increased its offer to 750 pence in
cash per share, valuing the business at around 3.7 billion
pounds.
(Editing by Alison Williams)