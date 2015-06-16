* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Greek talks at impasse, U.S. rate hike fears hurt
sentiment
* Royal Mail hit by prospect of UK rules review
* APR Energy down nearly 30 pct after profit warning
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 16 Britain's main share index
dropped to a five-month low on Tuesday, with investors unnerved
by a hardening of stances in Greek debt talks and worries that
the Federal Reserve may signal it will raise interest rates
soon.
Postal services provider Royal Mail was among the
shares leading the decline, down 2 percent. A British
watchdog agency said it would review the regulation of the
former state-owned firm after the withdrawal of its only
competitor.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent at 6,671.46 points at 0802
GMT, after touching its lowest level since January at 6,652
points. The index is down 1.6 percent this year.
Appetite for shares was drying up as Greece and its
creditors hardened their stances on Monday, after the collapse
of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit.
Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve was set to announce the
outcome of its policy meeting after the European market closes.
The market expects it to signal its first rate increase in
nearly a decade will come in September.
Consequently, said Ian Williams, a strategist at Peel Hunt,
he was starting to see signs that investors were reducing their
exposure to equities, which have been the asset class of choice
for many over the previous two years as bond yields evaporated.
"The bigger issue is how we respond to a Fed tightening
because we have had this very extended period of free money,"
Williams said.
Among small caps, APR Energy shed nearly 30
percent after saying it expected its 2015 results to be
significantly below market expectations, hurt by
higher-than-anticipated costs of exiting from Libya and delayed
contract negotiations.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)