* FTSE 100 at lowest level since late January
* Greek debt woes and U.S. rate hike prospect hurt sentiment
* Fall in Air France weighs on IAG
* Royal Mail hit by prospect of UK rules review
* APR Energy down nearly 30 pct after profit warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 16 Britain's main share index slid
to a five-month low on Tuesday, with investors unnerved by a
deadlock in Greek debt talks and the prospect of a rate increase
by the United States in September.
The FTSE 100 equity index fell 0.4 percent to
6,683.58 points, its lowest level since late January.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) was
among the worst-performing FTSE 100 shares, falling 2.8 percent
after a slump at rival Air France KLM weighed on
European airline stocks.
Air France's shares fell 4 percent after the company said it
was dropping some routes to cut costs.
Postal services provider Royal Mail retreated 1.9
percent after a British watchdog agency said it would review the
regulation of the former state-owned firm after the withdrawal
of its only competitor.
Among small caps, APR Energy slumped nearly 30
percent after warning that its 2015 results would be
significantly below market expectations.
The FTSE is some 6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points reached in late April, as concerns over Greek debt push
European stocks down from their 2015 peaks.
Greece and its creditors have hardened their stances this
week after the collapse of talks over the weekend aimed at
preventing a default and possible euro exit.
"Crisis fatigue has gone from acute to chronic at this point
and even the much-maligned and underestimated contagion factor
is beginning to rear its head as peripheral bond yields head
higher in concert with that of Greece," said London Capital
Group head analyst Brenda Kelly.
Also weighing on equities was the prospect of the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalling that its first rate increase in
nearly a decade will come in September, traders
said.
Stocks rallied in recent years partly because record-low
interest rates made cash and bonds less attractive. Higher U.S.
rates would boost returns on U.S. Treasuries and reduce the
appeal of equities.
(Editing by Larry King)