* FTSE rises off intraday low to close flat at 6,710 points
* British American Tobacco rises after broker upgrade
* Greek debt woes, U.S. rate hike prospect dampen sentiment
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 16 Britain's main share index
bounced up off five-month lows on Tuesday, boosted by firmer
tobacco stocks and a broader stabilisation in equity markets
which have slumped in recent sessions on fears over Greece.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10
points - flat in percentage terms but above an intraday low of
6,656.90 points which marked its worst level since late January.
Many investors remained cautious due to a deadlock in
Greece's debt talks, but some traders moved in to use the
initial market pullback to buy up stocks for relatively low
prices.
A stabilisation in European bond markets also lifted stock
markets off their earlier lows, while economic stimulus measures
from major world central banks have cushioned the blows to
European stock markets from the problems in Greece.
"I am probably going to look to buy the dips. Whenever we've
seen a sell-off, it's been quickly bought into," said Jeremy
Steinson, head of trading at Killik & Co.
British American Tobacco rose 2.9 percent after
being upgraded to "buy" from "outperform" by brokerage CLSA.
The gains at British American Tobacco also lifted rival
Imperial Tobacco by 2.2 percent.
However, mining stocks lost ground with copper prices
tumbling to three-month lows, partly due to the impact of a
stronger U.S. dollar.
The prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling that its
first rate increase in nearly a decade will come in September
pushed up the value of the U.S. dollar.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities such
as copper more expensive for non-U.S. companies, and can be
negative for miners. Higher U.S rates can also boost returns on
U.S. Treasuries, increasing their relative appeal over stocks.
Among small caps, APR Energy slumped 25.6 percent
after warning its 2015 results would be significantly below
market expectations.
The FTSE is some 6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points reached in late April, while it remains up 2 percent
since the start of 2015.
