* FTSE 100 down 0.18 pct, FTSE 250 down 0.5 percent
* Mining shares rally on a softer dollar
* Poundland and Premier Farnell fall after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 18 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
dropped to a five-month low on Thursday, with some stocks
trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend
payment, although the blue-chip index broadly recovered by
midday as miners extended early gains.
Shares in Severn Trent, 3i Group and Land
Securities fell 1.3 to 3.9 percent as they traded
ex-dividend.
However, the UK mining index surged 2.5
percent, the biggest sectoral gainer, after copper
climbed on upbeat Chinese data and a weaker dollar and gold
surged after the Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday
that U.S. rates may rise more slowly than expected.
"A rally in metals prices on the back of a softer dollar has
helped the FTSE 100 to recover from earlier lows. The index is
technically 'oversold' and a bounce back is due," Securequity
trader Jawaid Afsar said.
Shares in Anglo American, Fresnillo,
Randgold Resources, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
rose 1.7 to 3.2 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.18 percent at 6,668.74
points by 1147 GMT after falling to a low of 6,625.16, the
lowest since late January. However, it outperformed the mid-cap
FTSE 250, which fell 0.5 percent after it was hit by a
raft of disappointing corporate updates.
Poundland fell 2.9 percent after the discount
retailer said first-quarter growth had slowed and first-half
trading would be subdued.
Premier Farnell, a distributor of small electronics
and electronic parts, dropped 5.9 percent after saying
first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below
last year as it works to implement a new global structure.
While online gaming company Playtech said trading
was strong, it fell 1.5 percent after saying it would raise 250
million pounds ($396.50 million) through a share
placing.
Concerns over the Greek debt crisis have hit shares,
although the FTSE 100 outperformed major euro zone indexes such
as Germany's DAX and France's CAC, both down
0.7 percent.
The FTSE 100 is up just about 2 percent year to date as it
has not felt the full benefit of monetary easing in the euro
zone and has been hindered by a heavy weighting in commodity
stocks as prices have come under pressure. In contrast, the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt and Susan Thomas)