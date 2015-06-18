* Blue-chip FTSE 100 ends 0.4 pct higher
* Mining shares rally on a softer dollar
* Poundland, Premier Farnell fall after updates
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 18 Britain's top share index ended
higher on Thursday after slipping to a five-month low earlier in
the session, with a strong bounce in miners and a rally in U.S.
equities helping the broader market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 0.4 percent
higher at 6,707.88 points. It earlier fell to 6,625.16, its
lowest since late January, as some companies traded without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
The index recovered after U.S. equities
rose 1.1 to 1.3 percent, a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve indicated the pace of any rate hikes would be slower
than expected.
Miners were the top gainers, with the sector
index rising 1.8 percent, after copper climbed on upbeat
Chinese data and a weaker dollar. A fall in the U.S. currency
also helped gold prices.
"A rally in metals prices on the back of a softer dollar has
helped the FTSE 100 to recover from earlier lows. The index is
technically 'oversold' and a bounce back is due," Securequity
trader Jawaid Afsar said.
Shares in Anglo American, Fresnillo,
Randgold Resources and BHP Billiton rose between
2.1 and 2.7 percent.
Despite the late recovery, investors stayed cautious.
Concerns over the Greek debt crisis have hit shares, although
the FTSE 100 outperformed the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, up about 10 percent this year.
The FTSE 100 is up about 2 percent year to date as it has
not felt the full benefit of monetary easing in the euro zone
and has been hindered by a heavy weighting in commodity stocks
as prices have come under pressure.
Thursday's gains were capped by falls of 0.4, 2.9 and 3.1
percent respectively in shares of Land Securities
Severn Trent and 3i Group as they traded
ex-dividend.
The FTSE 250, down 0.2 percent, underperformed the
FTSE 100 as the mid-cap index was hit by disappointing updates.
Poundland fell 3.5 percent after the discount
retailer said first-quarter growth had slowed and first-half
trading would be subdued.
Premier Farnell, a distributor of small electronics
and parts, dropped 5.5 percent after saying first-half adjusted
operating profit would be marginally below last year as it works
to implement a new global structure.
While online gaming company Playtech said trading
was strong, it fell 0.9 percent after saying it would raise 250
million pounds ($396.50 million) through a share
placing.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)