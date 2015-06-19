* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 19 Britain's top share index rose on Friday, extending the previous session's gains and moving further from a five-month low.

Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 5 percent to lead the gains by the FTSE 100, after Citi raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Ashtead Group advanced 2.2 percent to 1,124 pence as Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised its price target by 8 percent to 1,300 pence, traders said.

Telecoms provider Colt Group surged 20 percent after its largest shareholder, Fidelity, offered to buy out other shareholders. The all-cash bid values the mid-cap company at about 1.72 billion pounds ($2.73 billion).

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 6,721.27 points by 0816 GMT after gaining 0.4 percent on Monday, when it recovered in late trading after reaching a five-month low. However, the index, down 1 percent this week, headed for its fourth straight week of losses.

"I would not expect this bounce to develop into anything significant," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said. "Greek concerns are still keeping a lid on significant gains."

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default. Bank withdrawals accelerated in Greece and government revenue slumped as Athens and its creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

On Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement there would be a solution to that would allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.

Gains were also capped by a fall in mining shares. The UK mining index fell 0.3 percent after copper, aluminium and zinc prices fell 0.8 to 1.2 percent. Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Antofagasta , BHP Billiton were down 0.2 to 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)