* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
* Hikma boosted by Citi upgrade
* Index still set for weekly fall
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 19 Britain's top share index rose
on Friday, extending the previous session's gains and moving
further from a five-month low.
Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 5 percent to
lead the gains by the FTSE 100, after Citi raised its
rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Citi said that a fall of over 25 percent share since highs
hit in February exceeded cuts in earnings estimates, adding that
valuations were now attractive.
Ashtead Group advanced 1.4 percent to 1,116 pence as
Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to "outperform" from
"neutral" and raised its price target by 8 percent to 1,300
pence, traders said.
The FTSE 100 was up 37.37 points, or 0.6 percent, at
6,745.15 points by 1012 GMT. It extended its gains after an
options expiry in mid-morning to rise 1.8 percent above a five-
month low reached in the previous session.
However, the index was still down 0.6 percent this week,
headed for its fourth straight week of losses.
"I would not expect this bounce to develop into anything
significant," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said.
"Greek concerns are still keeping a lid on significant gains."
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to
try to avert a Greek default. Bank withdrawals accelerated in
Greece and government revenue slumped as Athens and its
creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.
On Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a
statement there would be a solution to that would allow the
country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.
The FTSE 100 underperformed European shares. Traders said
the FTSE was a "defensive" index, a status that both helped and
hurt.
"The FTSE is more of a safe haven than the European markets,
but I think few people believe there will be a Greek exit. While
the last few sessions have been risk-off, a deal should be
reached," Mike McCudden, head of retail derivatives at
Interactive Investor, said. "European markets will then recover
more strongly, and the FTSE will continue to lag."
Outside the blue chips, telecoms provider Colt Group
surged 21 percent after its largest shareholder,
Fidelity, offered to buy out other shareholders. The all-cash
bid values the mid-cap company at about 1.72 billion pounds
($2.73 billion).
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)