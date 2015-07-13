* FTSE 100 rises as euro summit makes deal on Greece
* IAG rises after UBS upgrades stock to "buy"
* Miners fall on signs of economic weakness in China
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 13 Britain's top equity index hit a
two-week high on Monday, with banks among the best performers,
after euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a potential third
bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to
6,708.25 points in early session trading, with advances in banks
such as Barclays and HSBC adding the most
points to the index.
Banks were outperforming because the sector had been rattled
by Greek lenders' plight, traders said.
British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG) also rose 2.6 percent after UBS upgraded
IAG to "buy" from "neutral".
"I was 'long' on the market last week, betting that a Greek
deal would be reached, and the agreement on Greece has had a
natural, positive kick-on effect for the banks," said Central
Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton and Glencore
underperformed, falling as the price of copper slipped
on new signs of economic weakness in China, which is the world's
biggest metals consumer.
The FTSE 100 is up by around 2 percent since the start of
2015, although the index is down 6 percent from a record high of
7,122.74 points reached in April.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)