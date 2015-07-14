* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent

* Deutsche rating changes move shares in broadcasters

* Johnston Press falls 16 percent on profit warning

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, July 14 Britain's top share index edged lower on Tuesday, with energy stocks tracking oil prices that fell sharply after Iran and six global powers reached a landmark nuclear deal.

The UK Oil and Gas index fell nearly 1 percent, the top sectoral decliner, and crude oil prices dropped 1.4 percent after the deal which means sanctions by the United States, European Union and United Nations can be lifted, opening the way for Iran to export more oil.

"Oil is in full retreat as the signing of a deal with Iran brings the prospect of fresh supply heading to a market that is already awash with surplus output," Chris Beauchamp, senior market analyst at IG, said.

"Iran has never featured particularly highly on the list of market concerns, but the deal, coming so soon after Greece's apparent reconciliation with its creditors, should provide further fuel to the global equity bounce."

But weaker energy stocks weighed on the market on Tuesday. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,723.05 points by 1125 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Monday as markets welcomed the initial Greek debt deal, with banks leading the relief rally.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.

Investors kept a close eye on developments in Greece.

"Assuming that Tsipras has the right tools to force the package through the Greek parliament, the other hurdles should be overcome in due course, after a little regional chest thumping," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Rating changes from Deutsche Bank sent shares in broadcasters in opposite directions. Sky climbed 3.6 percent, making it the biggest FTSE 100 gainer on an upgrade to buy from hold, while shares in ITV dropped 1.2 percent after it was cut to sell.

Among mid-caps, Carillion rose 1 percent after the company, which maintains railways, roads and military bases, reported a significant rise in first-half revenue.

Johnston Press, publisher of "The Scotsman" and "The Yorkshire Post", fell 16 percent after a profit warning. Britain's newspaper industry has been hammered in recent years as readers and advertisers move online. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)