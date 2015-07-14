* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.2 pct higher
* Deutsche rating changes boost Sky shares
* Housebuilders drop on rate hike concerns
* Johnston Press slumps on profit warning
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 14 Britain's top share index closed
higher on Tuesday, with broadcaster Sky climbing after
Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares and energy stocks bouncing
back as crude oil rose.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
6,753.75 points, extending a 1.0 percent rise on Monday when
markets welcomed a Greek debt deal.
Shares in Sky rose 4.1 percent, the biggest gain in
the FTSE 100 index, after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to
"buy" from "hold".
The UK Oil and Gas index rose 0.6 percent after
falling nearly 1 percent earlier in the session, tracking moves
in oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude futures were up
nearly 1 percent, after falling sharply when Iran and six global
powers reached a landmark nuclear deal.
Shares in Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.1 percent. BP
steadied after falling earlier.
"The removal of sanctions in Iran could help BP and Shell
ramp up operations within the country. Since oil prices
rebounded as well, there was little reason for the shares to
trade lower," said Jasper Lawler, an analyst at CMC Markets.
However, housebuilders lost ground after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said the time was getting closer for the
first increase in interest rates since the financial crisis.
Speaking to British lawmakers for the first time since May's
national election, Carney said households should start to
prepare for higher borrowing costs, though the central bank
would only raise rates slowly.
"Comments from the Bank of England Governor regarding the
timing and increasing potential for a hike in UK interest rates
have hit the housebuilders. Clearly, any increase in rates would
be likely to dampen activity for the sector," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and
Barratt Developments fell 1.1 to 1.5 percent. Mid-cap
companies Bellway, Bovis Homes and Berkeley
dropped 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
Johnston Press, publisher of The Scotsman and The
Yorkshire Post, slumped 20 percent after a profit warning.
British newspapers have suffered in recent years as readers and
advertisers move online.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Larry King)