* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Dixons Carphone gains after profit rise
* Sports Direct scales back bonus scheme earnings forecast
* Anglo American takes coal writeoff hit
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 16 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates,
lagging continental peers after Greece approved a stringent
bailout package to keep the struggling economy in the euro.
Britain's FTSE was up by 19.75 points, or 0.3 percent at
6,773.50 by 0739 GMT, lagging a 1 percent rise for the Euro
STOXX 50, with peripheral euro zone markets
benefitting from a drop in yields after the dramatic vote in the
Greek parliament.
Among top risers, Dixons Carphone rose 1.1 percent
after the European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer
beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit.
The retailer, which was formed in a merger last year, also
said its integration was progressing well.
"In its first full year as a merged company, Dixon's
Carphone is emerging as a worthy challenger to Amazon," Simon
Johnstone, analyst at Kantar Retail, said in a note.
"With strong growth in both online and store based sales,
consumers are identifying Dixon's Carphone as the retailer that
can and is bringing technology to life."
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
dropped 1.6 percent after it also posted a 21 percent
rise in profit. But the company said it would cut its bonus
scheme earnings target for 2016 after failing to make the
acquisitions necessary to boost sales.
"The company has revised down targets for 2015/16 after
failing to make acquisitions and the stock has slumped to the
foot of the board as a result," said Tony Cross, market analyst
at Trustnet Direct.
Global mining company Anglo American also came under
pressure, down 0.6 percent after it said it expected to take a
writeoff of between $3 billion and $4 billion in its first-half
results because of the slide in prices for iron ore and coal.
BT also dipped 0.6 percent after the British telecoms
regulator said it could be made to spin off its networks unit,
which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky and
TalkTalk, to boost competition in the broadband market
for consumers and businesses.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan)