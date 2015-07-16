* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct

By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 16 Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates, but it lagged its continental peers after Greece approved a stringent bailout package to keep the struggling economy in the euro.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 6,70.87 by 1152 GMT, lagging a 1.6 percent rise for the Euro STOXX 50 , with peripheral euro zone markets benefitting from a drop in yields after the dramatic vote in the Greek parliament.

Also in focus were comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year.

Her comments sent the dollar higher, improving the prospects for U.S.-facing companies such as Pearson, Intercontinental and Wolseley, which rose between 2 and 1.7 percent, the top gainers on the index.

"There seems to be an American theme on the leaderboard today," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Among other gainers, Rio Tinto climbed 0.7 percent after posting a sharp rise in second quarter iron ore output from a year ago, even as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather disrupted operations.

Dixons Carphone, one of the top risers earlier in the day, was down 0.4 percent by 1151 GMT despite beating forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit.

The electrical goods and mobile phone retailer, which was formed in a merger last year, also said its integration was progressing well.

"The shares have had a pretty good run leading up to the results, so there's possibly a small element of profit-taking in there," Hunter said.

On the downside, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, Sports Direct, dropped 0.4 percent. Although it posted a 21 percent rise in profit, the company said it would cut its bonus scheme earnings target for 2016.

"The company has revised down targets for 2015/16 after failing to make acquisitions and the stock has slumped to the foot of the board as a result," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

BT also edged lower after the British telecoms regulator said it might be made to spin off its networks unit, which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky and TalkTalk, to boost competition in the broadband market. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)