By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 17 Britain's top shares edged
slightly lower on Friday, lagging euro zone stocks, with
retailer Marks & Spencer leading the falls after
announcing the departure of its clothing boss.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,770.23 points by 0826 GMT after rising 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
Marks & Spencer's dropped 1.3 percent, the top
faller in percentage terms, after Britain's biggest clothing
retailer announced that John Dixon, the head of its non-food
division, has resigned to become chief executive of another
firm.
M&S said that in line with its succession plans, Dixon's
role will be assumed by Steve Rowe, head of its upmarket food
division. Analysts speculated the change puts Rowe, who has been
with M&S for more than 26 years, in pole position to succeed
group Chief Executive Marc Bolland when he decides to depart.
"One of the interesting aspects of this story is that it now
seems more widely accepted among the press that current CEO Marc
Bolland will leave the company in the foreseeable future whether
it succeeds or not in the coming Autumn/Winter clothing season,"
BESI Research analyst Tony Shiret wrote in a note.
In other fallers, GlaxoSmithKline dropped 1.1
percent after UBS cut its price target to 1400 pence from 1500
pence.
On the upside, online gambling firm 888 Holdings
rose 4.5 percent after the company said it had agreed to buy
larger rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment in a cash
and stock deal worth nearly 900 million pounds ($1.40 billion).
"If 888 acquires bwin.party it will create a materially
larger business with cost and revenue synergies to extract,"
Numis analysts said in a note.
"There is relatively little overlap: 888's core market is
the UK whereas Germany is bwin.party's largest single market.
bwin.party's principal product is sports betting whereas 888 is
more focused on casino and poker."
(Editing by Toby Chopra)