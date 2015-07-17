* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Miners mirror weaker metals prices
* Royal Mail falls on Ofcom review
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 17 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Friday, with Royal Mail falling after market
regulator Ofcom published a discussion document reviewing the
company and miners sliding after a drop in metals prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,779.03 points by 1335 GMT after rising 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
Royal Mail fell 3.9 percent, the top FTSE faller,
after Ofcom published a discussion document to review the
company's efficiency, consider its position within the parcels
sector and assess its potential ability to set wholesale prices
in a way that might harm competition.
Ofcom had first announced in June that it will start a
fundamental review of how Royal Mail is regulated.
"The news last month provoked some reaction, but investors
are now waking up to the scale of the review that is being
undertaken," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
"It seems that rather than just a regular survey, it is a
far deeper investigation into the Royal Mail's ability to set
prices in the parcel sector, which is particularly vital for the
firm as smaller competitors drop out."
The UK mining index dropped 0.9 percent as
prices of key metals fell on worries about demand from top
consumer China. Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton
and Antofagasta dropped 0.5 to 1.4 percent.
"Miners are reacting to metals prices. They have to find
ways to constantly cut costs to stay ahead of the game as China
is not growing as much as it was. The sector's outlook doesn't
look great," David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said.
Housebuilders also fell on concerns about the start of a
rate hike cycle in the United Kingdom. Shares in Barratt
Development, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon
fell 1.3 to 1.5 percent.
Marks & Spencer's dropped 1 percent after Britain's
biggest clothing retailer announced that John Dixon, the head of
its non-food division, has resigned to become chief executive of
another firm.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; diting by Tom
Heneghan)