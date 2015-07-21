* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Gold stabilises, pushes miners back up
* UK public finances improve less than expected
* IG Group slumps after profit hit
* AO World shares up 9 pct
LONDON, July 21 UK shares slipped early on
Tuesday as a rebound for gold miners after a hammering in the
previous session failed to offset a fairly mixed set of
corporate results and lingering concern over commodity price
falls.
Data released on Tuesday also showed UK public finances
improved less than expected in June.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,761.33
points at 0828 GMT, broadly in line with pan-European equities.
While receding fears around Greece have helped UK and European
stocks rally in recent weeks, UK equities remain below their
June peak.
Two top performers on Tuesday were gold miners Fresnillo
and Randgold, up 1 to 2.5 percent after a slump
in gold prices on Monday wiped out more than $8 billion from the
gold-mining sector's equity market capitalisation.
Gold prices on Tuesday stabilised just above a five-year low
though some investors still see further price falls.
"The gold price has had a bit of a bounce...It's helping out
the miners," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam
Securities.
Corporate results were fairly mixed: IG Group shares
fell 6 percent after reporting a hit to full-year earnings from
the Swiss franc's fluctuations in January, while online domestic
appliances retailer AO World jumped 9.7 percent after
reporting a strong start to second-quarter trading.
The second-quarter earnings season is in its early days but
already the majority of companies that have reported results in
the United States and Europe have beaten earnings expectations,
according to JPMorgan.
