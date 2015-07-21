* FTSE 100 up 0.2 FTSE percent
* Gold stabilises, pushes mining shares up
* UK public finances improve less than expected
* IG Group slumps after profit hit
* AO World shares up 9 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 21 Britain's top stock index rose
on Tuesday, led higher by a rebound for gold-mining companies
and a rally in car insurers, despite a fairly mixed set of
corporate results and lingering concern over falling commodity
prices.
Data released on Tuesday also showed UK public finances
improved less than expected in June.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 1057 GMT
after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session. Receding
fears over Greece have helped UK and European stocks rally in
recent weeks, although UK equities remain nearly 5 percent below
April's record high.
Gold-mining companies Fresnillo and Randgold
were among the top performers, up 3.3 and 1.9 percent
respectively. Both fell over 4 percent in the previous session
after a slump in gold prices wiped out more than $8 billion of
the gold-mining sector's equity market capitalisation.
Gold prices on Tuesday stabilised just above a five-year low
though some investors expect further declines.
"The gold price has had a bit of a bounce ... It's helping
out the miners," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at
Sanlam Securities.
In other gainers, specialist car insurers Admiral,
Direct Line and eSure rose between 3.9 and 1.5
percent after a closely watched AA index showed that British car
insurance premiums jumped more than 5 percent in the second
quarter compared with the previous three months. {ID:nL5N1011D5}
Centrica fell the most among blue-chip stocks, down
2.2 percent on an unplanned outage at its North Morecambe gas
sub-terminal.
Easyjet shed 1.9 percent to 1687 pence after
Commerzbank cut the airline's price target to 1550 pence from
1700 pence.
Corporate results were mixed: IG Group shares fell
6.1 percent after reporting a hit to full-year earnings from the
Swiss franc's fluctuations in January. Online domestic
appliances retailer AO World jumped 9 percent after
reporting a strong start to second-quarter trading.
The second-quarter earnings season is in its early days but
so far majority of companies that have reported results in the
United States and Europe have beaten earnings expectations,
according to JPMorgan.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Larry King)