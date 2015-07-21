* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* Gold stabilises, pushes mining shares up
* UK public finances improve less than expected
* IG Group slumps after profit hit
* AO World shares up 9 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 21 Britain's top stock index edged
lower on Tuesday as a a mixed set of corporate results and
lingering concern over commodity price falls outweighed a
rebound for gold-mining companies and a rally in car insurers.
Data released on Tuesday also showed UK public finances
improved less than expected in June.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,781.81
points by 1423 GMT after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous
session. Receding fears over Greece have helped UK and European
stocks rally in recent weeks, although UK equities remain nearly
5 percent below April's record high.
"It's all a little bit lacklustre today, and I suppose in
some respect it's because we're in the eye of US and UK
earnings," said London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly.
"It will remain to be seen what kind of earnings we can come
to expect over the next number of days, which could give us a
proper direction from here."
Gold-miners Fresnillo and Randgold were
among the top performers, up 4.3 and 3.2 percent respectively.
Both fell more than 4 percent in the previous session after a
slump in gold prices wiped out more than $8 billion of the
gold-mining sector's equity market capitalisation.
Gold prices on Tuesday stabilised just above a five-year low
though some investors expect further declines.
"The gold price has had a bit of a bounce ... It's helping
out the miners," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at
Sanlam Securities.
In other gainers, specialist car insurers Admiral,
Direct Line and eSure rose between 4.5 and 1.1
percent after a closely watched AA index showed that British car
insurance premiums jumped more than 5 percent in the second
quarter compared with the previous three months. {ID:nL5N1011D5}
On the downside, Easyjet fell the most among
blue-chip stocks, shedding 2.8 percent to 1673 pence after
Commerzbank cut the airline's price target to 1550 pence from
1700 pence.
Corporate results were mixed: IG Group shares fell
7 percent after reporting a hit to full-year earnings from the
Swiss franc's fluctuations in January. Online domestic
appliances retailer AO World jumped 3.6 percent after
reporting a strong start to second-quarter trading.
The second-quarter earnings season is in its early days but
so far majority of companies that have reported results in the
United States and Europe have beaten earnings expectations,
according to JPMorgan.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)