* FTSE 100 closes down 0.3 pct
* Gold stabilises, pushes mining shares up
* UK public finances improve less than expected
* IG Group slumps after profit hit
* AO World shares gain 3.2 pct
(Updates with closing prices, details)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 21 Britain's top stock index edged
lower on Tuesday as a mixed set of corporate results and
lingering concern over commodity price falls outweighed a
rebound in gold-mining companies and a rally in car insurers.
Data released on Tuesday also showed Britain's public
finances improved less than expected in June.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at
6,769.07 points after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous
session. Receding fears over Greece have helped British and
European shares rally in recent weeks, although UK equities
remain 5 percent below April's record high.
"It's all a little bit lacklustre today, and I suppose in
some respect it's because we're in the eye of U.S. and UK
earnings," said London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly.
"It will remain to be seen what kind of earnings we can come
to expect over the next number of days, which could give us a
proper direction from here."
Easyjet was the worst-performing blue-chip, shedding
3.2 percent after Commerzbank cut the airline's price target to
1,550 pence from 1,700 pence.
Gold-miners Fresnillo and Randgold were
among the top performers, closing up 3.7 and 2 percent
respectively. Both fell more than 4 percent in the previous
session after a slump in gold prices wiped out more than $8
billion of the gold-mining sector's equity market
capitalisation.
Gold prices stabilised on Tuesday just above a five-year low
though some investors expect further declines.
"The gold price has had a bit of a bounce ... It's helping
out the miners," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at
Sanlam Securities.
In other gainers, specialist car insurers Admiral,
Direct Line and eSure rose by between 4.5 and
0.7 percent after a closely watched AA index showed that British
car insurance premiums jumped more than 5 percent in the second
quarter compared with the previous three months. {ID:nL5N1011D5}
Corporate results were mixed: shares of mid-cap IG Group
dived 6.8 percent after the financial trading platform
reported a hit to full-year earnings from the Swiss franc's
fluctuations in January.
Online domestic appliances retailer AO World jumped
3.2 percent after reporting a strong start to second-quarter
trading.
The second-quarter earnings season is in its early days but
so far a majority of companies that have reported results in the
United States and Europe have beaten earnings expectations,
according to JPMorgan.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hugh Lawson
and Susan Fenton)