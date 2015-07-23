* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Pearson rises after sells FT Group to Japan's Nikkei
* Unilever, Kingfisher see improved sales
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 23 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Thursday, hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen
Asset Management and SSE, Pearson rallied after it said
it had agreed to sell the FT Group to Japan's Nikkei.
Aberdeen Asset Management tumbled 7.6 percent,
touching its lowest levels in over a year after the emerging
markets-focused fund manager said it saw net outflows of 9.9
billion pounds ($15.5 billion) in the last quarter.
"Management blames 'market conditions and FX movements' and
'low margin outflows from certain fixed income products' for a
large proportion of the decline," said Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo.
"Furthermore, the outlook looks little to get excited
about."
SSE, Britain's second-biggest energy supplier,
dropped 5 percent after saying it expected lower profits from
its retail business this year.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 12.33 points, 0.2
percent lower at 6,655.01 at the close.
Among gainers, Pearson was up 2.1 percent after
Japan's Nikkei publishing group agreed to buy the FT Group,
which produces the Financial Times newspaper, from the British
publisher for 844 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in cash.
"This transaction will be a positive move for Pearson even
though they would be selling a strong asset and brand," said
Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"Pearson can focus on the educational side of the business
that has been struggling and look to start to manage that more
efficiently."
Unilever rose 1.6 percent after it reported
higher-than-expected quarterly sales, driven by gains in its
home and personal care units.
Kingfisher also gained on results, rising 2 percent
after Europe's largest home improvements retailer posted
stronger sales growth in both Britain and France in its latest
quarter, helped by soft comparative figures in the previous
year.
Shire ended a see-saw session up 3.2 percent. Although it
fell after reporting earnings that were below expectations, it
recovered in afternoon trade having raised its full-year
outlook.
The FTSE hit new two-week lows, extending falls from the
previous session after a poorly received earnings report from
Apple hit tech stocks while weaker metals prices
dragged down miners.
Chipmaker ARM Holdings was the top gainer on the
blue-chip index on Thursday, up 4.6 percent as it recovered from
the more than two-year lows hit on Wednesday after the
disappointing forecast from Apple, which is a major customer.
